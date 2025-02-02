Quake of magnitude 3.6 hits Bikaner in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Tremors of magnitude 3.6 were felt in Bikaner, Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon. No loss of life was reported in the quake.

According to the meteorological department, an earthquake was felt in Bikaner and some surrounding areas at 12.58 pm on Sunday.

According to the website of the National Centre for Seismology (NSC), the epicentre of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground near Bikaner. Its intensity was measured to be 3.6.

According to officials, there is no report of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake.