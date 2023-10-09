Quality control in all academic areas would help increase efficiency of education: Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday said that quality control in all academic areas would help to increase the efficiency of general education.

The minister also said that assessment was not something that should be confined to children alone as the teaching community also plays a crucial role in the educational process.

Sivankutty was speaking after releasing the draft framework of the curriculum prepared by the General Education Department for pre-school education as well as schooling and further studies of adults who never completed their initial tuition.

The draft framework of the curriculum in the two areas were part of the reforms being brought by the state in its education policy, a statement issued by the department said.

In his speech at the event, the minister expressed the view that it was essential that the teaching community also changes with the changing times, the statement said.

He also was of the view that possibilities of knowledge are increasing with the spread of technology all over the world, it said.

It allows each individual to choose courses according to his/ her ability and taste and complete it in his/ her own time, he is quoted as having said in the statement.

He also said that the State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE) Kerala, an agency under the Department of General Education, can also make major contributions in popularising and diversifying the activities of the literacy mission.

Sivankutty said it was being examined whether such agencies can spearhead the efforts to transform libraries into public universities. PTI HMP HMP SS