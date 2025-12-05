Quality crisis in higher education needs urgent fix, says BJP MP in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) BJP leader Ryaga Krishnaiah on Friday raised concerns about the deteriorating quality of India's higher education system, warning that graduates are increasingly finding themselves unemployable.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Krishnaiah highlighted the mismatch between demand and supply in the job market, noting that even highly educated graduates face widespread unemployment due to their inability to meet industry standards.

"Education is the key to progress, especially higher education, which provides cutting-edge and scheduled benefits. But the quality of higher education is declining and is a matter of concern for stakeholders as well as for the whole nation," Krishnaiah said, highlighting the widening gap between academic qualifications and job market requirements.

He stressed that despite India having one of the world's largest education systems, quantity has expanded at the expense of quality.

Krishnaiah outlined several parameters essential for improving educational standards, including adequate numbers of quality faculty members, improved student profiles, better infrastructure at educational institutions, updated curriculum, appropriate teaching methods, reformed examination patterns, enhanced learning resources, effective national agencies, supportive government policies, and strong institutional leadership.

"India cannot progress until the higher education system is qualitatively strong enough because the poor quality is resulting in low employability, low performance of specialized individuals, and lack of innovative and creative ideas, which are the key elements to assess progress," he said.

The BJP leader called for diversification of India's higher education and training system to make it more adaptive and responsive to the changing global landscape and diversified economic needs, both domestic and international.

He advocated for a proper mix of public and private institutions, along with formal, informal, and non-formal education systems.

"We urge the government's attention to review the main aspects related to quality concerns in higher education," Krishnaiah concluded, emphasizing the need for immediate action from different stakeholders at their respective levels. PTI LUX DRR