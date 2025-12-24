Quality healthcare for poor people non-negotiable: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said there would be no compromise in providing quality healthcare and medical education to the poor people in the state.

Reviewing the health and medical department at the Secretariat, Naidu directed the officials to focus on construction of medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and counter "false propaganda".

"There will be no compromise in providing quality healthcare and medical education to the poor people in the state," said Naidu in an official press release.

According to the CM, the PPP model is being implemented nationwide. He stressed the need to follow central government's guidelines while accelerating healthcare infrastructure development across Andhra Pradesh.

Officials informed Naidu that the central guidelines on Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for hospitals and medical colleges are being developed under the PPP model in the health sector.

Under the VGF scheme, financial support up to 60 percent for medical projects will be shared equally, with 30 percent each borne by central and state governments.

The CM directed officials to extend VGF and incentives strictly as per guidelines for medical colleges proposed at Adoni, Madanapalle, Pulivendula and Markapur regions.

Officials said tenders were invited on September 18 and six national and international firms participated in pre-bid meetings.

After site visits and consultations, one firm came forward for Adoni Medical College, prompting Naidu to order agreements, expedite tenders and review Sanjeevani expansion.

According to the government of Andhra Pradesh, the Sanjeevani project, piloted in Kuppam of Chittoor district to digitise health records, will soon be expanded across Andhra Pradesh. PTI MS GDK SA