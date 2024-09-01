Quality in forensic science important to ensure justice: British expert

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Quality forensic science is important to ensure that the victim can get proper justice and no innocent person is punished, a British expert said here on Saturday.

"Evaluation, ideas and critical thinking play an important role in forensic science," Professor Robert Green of University of Kent, the UK, said during a special lecture at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow.

The professor, who was honoured with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2008 for his contributions to the field, discussed the concepts of law, lab and justice with the students of the state-run institute. Allahabad High Court's Justice Rajiv Singh was the chief guest at the programme.

"Globally forensic science saw the biggest boom in the year 1995. Earlier, forensic science was not given importance in 95 per cent of the cases, but with time forensic science has expanded, which has increased the employment opportunities in this field," the professor was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He stressed that requirement for good policies, visionary leadership and awareness in the criminal justice process are important for quality forensic science.

"It is very important to have quality forensic science so that the victim can get proper justice and no innocent person is punished," he said, adding that "it is not necessary that what we believe to be true is true!" Addressing the students, Justice Singh noted that forensic science once received little attention, but with evolving crime methods, its role has become increasingly critical.

"There is a need to look at the evidence in the right way to punish the criminals," he said, according to the statement. PTI KIS RPA