Quality of drinking water in Haryana deteriorating: Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) AICC general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Monday claimed that the quality of drinking water in Haryana is deteriorating and people are being forced to consume contaminated water even during the winter season.

Selja claimed reports from several parts of the state indicate that many districts, towns and colonies are deprived of safe drinking water, adding that water samples show total dissolved solids (TDS), fluoride and nitrate levels exceeding the permissible limits in many areas.

"At several places, water with TDS levels ranging from 600 to 1,300 is being supplied, which poses a serious threat to public health," she said.

The former Union minister added that the drinking water available at public places, waterworks and residential areas is often unfit for consumption, while departments concerned are shifting responsibility among themselves.

Referring to villages along the Ghaggar belt in the Sirsa district, Selja said groundwater there has also become unfit for drinking due to chemical contamination of the river.

Selja alleged that contaminated water is contributing to rising cases of serious diseases, including cancer, and claimed that the issue has been repeatedly raised but no action was taken. She said that diseases related to the stomach, bones, kidneys and skin are increasing among children, women and the elderly due to prolonged consumption of contaminated water.

Despite claims of providing safe drinking water, she alleged that the government has failed to set up effective purification systems or ensure alternative clean water supplies. She demanded that the government immediately ensure the supply of safe drinking water in the affected areas, conduct regular testing of water sources and fix accountability of officials responsible for the "lapse".