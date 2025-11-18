Quantum city blueprint to be unveiled at Bengaluru Tech Summit: Minister Boseraju

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) The blueprint for the proposed Quantum City to be established at Hesaraghatta near here will be officially unveiled on November 19 at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Smart Bio Awards ceremony held at Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) as part of the Tech Summit, where he also interacted with several distinguished delegates attending the global event.

Boseraju said the State's Karnataka Quantum Mission (KQM), with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, aims to position Karnataka as the "Quantum Capital of Asia," according to a statement issued by the minister's office.

"Karnataka is establishing India's first Quantum City in Bengaluru. The government will present its detailed roadmap at the Bengaluru Tech Summit tomorrow (Wednesday). In addition, the State has requested the Centre to approve a Quantum Materials Innovation Network under India's National Quantum Mission," he added.

Minister Boseraju also highlighted the government's commitment to promoting scientific temper and innovations across the state saying that science centres and planetariums are being established in every district.

Under the Astronomy Access Programme, he said, telescopes have been distributed to schools, giving rural students hands-on exposure to space science.

"The Rs 300-crore 'Bengaluru Science City', being developed with support from the Government of India, is progressing rapidly and will offer immersive, experiment-based learning environments," he said.

The minister also lauded Science Gallery Bengaluru, supported by the Government of Karnataka, for its role in blending science with art and design and attracting more than six lakh visitors since its inception. PTI AMP ADB