Quantum tech courses in Andhra schools soon: CM

Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that quantum technology courses will soon be introduced in schools to equip students with next generation skills.

During a meeting with representatives from IIT-Madras, the chief minister emphasised that there is a need to train students to tap emerging opportunities in quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors.

"Quantum technology courses will soon be introduced in the state to equip the youth with next generation skills," Naidu said in an official release, observing that there is a need to create awareness about quantum technology from the school level itself.

Meanwhile, IIT-Madras representatives explained their proposals to create awareness on AI among students through digital platforms in Telugu, English and Hindi languages.

They also presented an action plan to be implemented in four phases over two years, beginning in 2026, to provide structured AI orientation to students.

According to the CM, every student in the southern state should have an understanding of quantum technology.

As the state is shaping into a knowledge hub, the students must be prepared to leverage the opportunities available here, he said.

Along with private institutions, students studying in government schools should also gain exposure to quantum technology, the CM said, calling for steps to introduce quantum awareness for students in classes seven, eight and nine.

Likewise, he stressed the need to fully use the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform initiated by the central government to upgrade quantum technology skills.

Similarly, he instructed officials to provide quantum skills training to over 50,000 tech students and complete the compilation of quantum technology skill development curriculum by the end of January 2026.

Moreover, Naidu announced that a 'Students Partnership Summit' will be organised by the end of January 2026, where students will be encouraged to showcase their innovations. PTI STH KH