Quantum tech players leaving Pune will be welcomed to Bengaluru: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) All the quantum tech players who want to leave Maharashtra will be welcomed to set up their facilities in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday.

In Bengaluru, we have enough human resources as well as infrastructure, he added.

"We are ready to provide whatever they need," Deputy CM told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural event of the Quantum India Bengaluru 2025 being held in Bengaluru.

The summit is organised by the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), Department of Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI).

On July 26, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar caused a flutter by revealing that Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune is "moving out" to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A video of Pawar's angry outburst while inspecting civic works in Pimpri Chinchwad has gone viral.

"We are ruined. The entire IT park of Hinjewadi is moving out. It's going out of Pune, out of Maharashtra to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, don't you care at all?" the Pune district guardian minister said while interacting with a local village panchayat president Ganesh Jambhulkar.

Pawar was conducting a surprise inspection of Hinjawadi IT Park on July 26, his second visit in two weeks.