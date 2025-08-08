Quarrel between street vendors in Delhi's Paharganj, legal action initiated

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A quarrel broke out between two groups of street vendors over parking of rehries in Krishna Market in central Delhi's Paharganj, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Thursday, they said, adding that people from both parties sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Lady Hardinge Hospital and Kalawati Saran Hospital by PCR vans.

Based on complaints from both sides, legal action under relevant sections is being taken against them, the police said. PTI BM NB