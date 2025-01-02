Advertisment
National

Quarrel between two families leads to cross FIRs, elderly woman dies hours later in Delhi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A late night quarrel between two families in New Ashok Nagar area of east Delhi led to the mysterious death of a 70-year-old woman and registration of cross FIRs, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The deceased, identified as Savitri Devi, complained of health issues and was declared dead at a hospital in Noida, police said.

The quarrel occurred on the intervening night of December 30 and 31, prompting a call to the New Ashok Nagar police station. Following preliminary investigations, two cross FIRs were registered, a senior police officer said.

"Hours after the incident, Savitri Devi, complained of health issues. She was rushed by her family to a hospital in Noida, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police have taken her body into custody, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death," said the officer, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM BM MNK MNK

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe