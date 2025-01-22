Quarrel over parking in housing society leads to murder

Nashik (Maha), Jan 22 (PTI) A dispute over parking space at a housing society led to a murder in Panchavati area of Nashik city, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Buddhan Laxman Vishwakarma (49), resident of Shree Keshav Hari Apartments in Hirawadi.

He had a heated exchange with society chairman Vasant Ghode and another man who lives as a tenant in the building on Sunday over parking, following which a meeting of all residents was held, said a police official.

Vishwakarma owned a flat in the building, he said.

On Monday, Vasant Ghode and his two sons were discussing the issue near Buddhan Vishwakarma's house, and Buddhan's wife Mona asked them to move away.

Ghode and his sons allegedly assaulted Mona and also beat up Buddan when he came to her rescue, the police official said.

Mona was hospitalised late Monday night. As Buddan and his son were coming out of the hospital, he too complained of pain and collapsed.

He was declared dead by the doctors. After the autopsy report confirmed that he died due to internal injuries, a case of murder was registered on Tuesday against Ghode and his two sons at Panchavati police station. Probe was underway but no arrest has been made yet. PTI COR KRK