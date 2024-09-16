Question Congress' promises, don't be misled by them, Khattar urges Haryana voters

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged the people of Haryana to question the "tall promises" being made by the Congress during elections, accusing the grand old party of backtracking on its commitments.

In the Congress-ruled states, the party has backtracked on its promises. They made false commitments and now lack funds to deliver them, Khattar said while addressing an event in Rohtak, Haryana.

The state will go to the polls on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8. The Union minister of housing, urban affairs and power said "the public should not be misled by Congress' lies and instead question the party if these will be fulfilled".

Khattar expressed confidence that the ruling BJP would form the government for the third consecutive time in Haryana and the Congress would face defeat.

He also accused the Congress of spreading falsehood that the BJP intends to abolish the Constitution, while accusing Rahul Gandhi of discussing the abolition of reservations during his recent travels abroad. "Congress aims to strip away the rights of the common man and the poor but the BJP will not let this happen," the minister said.

Addressing an audience of industrialists, businessmen, doctors, advocates and intellectuals in Rohtak, Khttar compared the governance of the BJP with that of the Congress, emphasising how difficult conducting business was under the latter's rule.

He claimed that under the Congress, shopkeepers were forced to pay bribes regularly but the BJP government has put an end to such practices. Khattar also highlighted the BJP's efforts to create a favourable environment for industry and business. PTI SUN BHJ BHJ BHJ