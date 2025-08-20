Question Hour in Uttarakhand Assembly disrupted for 2nd consecutive day

Gairsain, Aug 20 (PTI) The demand of Congress MLAs for immediate discussion over allegations of rigging in the Uttarakhand panchayat elections and the "declining law and order situation" in the state led to the multiple adjournments of the Assembly's proceedings on Wednesday.

On the first day of the Monsoon session on Tuesday, Congress members had demanded a discussion on the issues through an adjournment motion. They started a sit-in in the House itself after their demands were not met. They spent the whole night on the Assembly floor.

During this, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tried to persuade the opposing MLAs to end the protest, but they refused.

On Wednesday, when the proceedings were to begin at 11 am, the Congress members stood in front of the Speaker's chair. As soon as she entered the House, they again started raising anti-government slogans, reiterating their demands.

The Speaker urged them to sit in their seats, but they ignored it. Following this, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 15 minutes.

In the meantime, the BJP MLAs raised slogans of "Sharm Karo, Sharm Karo" (Shame on you), criticising the Congress for not allowing the Question Hour to continue. It was followed by a heated debate between the treasury and opposition benches.

As the uproar continued, the proceedings were again adjourned till noon and then for the third time till 12.30 pm, due to which the Question Hour could not be held for the second consecutive day.

Outside the House, Congress MLA from Haldwani, Sumit Hrdayesh, alleged, "The police, which are responsible for law and order, are engaged in breaking it. The courage of criminals has increased so much that they are first attacking MLAs and now even the leader of the opposition." "The SSP of Nainital is filing false affidavits regarding this incident, which happened just one-and-a-half kilometres from the Uttarakhand High Court, and the government is protecting him," he alleged. PTI DPT APL APL MNK KSS KSS