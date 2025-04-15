BJP, AIADMK to jointly decide on TTV, OPS: Nainar Nagenthran

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran has said that the question of allotting seats to allies Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) for the 2026 Assembly polls would be addressed together by the leadership of the AIADMK and his party.

On the remark made by him--when he took over as the BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief on April 12-- that he could only be a breeze while K Annamalai worked like a storm; and against this background how he planned to take on the ruling DMK, Nagenthran said issues that warranted a discussion or debate must be taken up and there is no doubt about it.

Issues affecting the people had always been highlighted by him, including in the Assembly, and he would continue to do that, the newly elected BJP leader told PTI in an interview. Sixty four year-old Nagenthran represents the southern Tirunelveli constituency in the 234-member TN Assembly.

Asked on his soft spoken image, including in the House and how he would be taking forward his party's agenda, especially when his predecessor Annamalai is popular for his assertive style, the leader said he had never failed to articulate BJP's policies in the Assembly, adding his "soft image" had never been an issue in batting for party's goals. He also said Annamalai has developed the party well in the state and credited him for his unique work style.

Asked if the BJP would come forward to allot seats to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by Dhinakaran (TTV) and Panneerselvam, out of the seats to be apportioned by the AIADMK to his party, Nagenthran said: "Only now, the alliance (with AIADMK) has been formed." "Seat sharing will be decided by our Parliamentary Board, our high command. The AIADMK may also set up a panel in this regard and our Parliamentary Board will deliberate." Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on April 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had declared the bloc will face the 2026 state polls under the leadership of Palaniswami.

When it was pointed out that Annamalai had, some time before the AIADMK rejoined the NDA, declared that allies like Dhinakaran, who had firmly stood behind the party could not be "let down," Nagenthran said: "Sure, what he had said was true. Already, those who were part of the NDA will continue to be part of the alliance." Earlier, when Palaniswami had indicated that he was not averse to joining the BJP to dethrone the DMK, Annamalai had, without naming anyone said that staunch allies like Dhinakaran could not be "let down," irrespective of whoever joins the NDA. Dhinakaran and OPS had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 general elections as NDA constituents.

Asked if the BJP will accommodate such allies by sharing seats from its kitty with them, Nagenthran, referring to Annamalai's remark, said they were with the BJP, and "our NDA (referring to BJP brass) leadership and the AIADMK leadership together will decide," on the matter.

Both Dhinakaran and OPS, besides VK Sasiakala had been in the past, on different occasions, expelled from the AIADMK and Palaniswami has repeatedly asserted that they would not be re-inducted.

Union minister Shah, at the time of the announcement of alliance with the Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, had declared that his party would not interfere in the AIADMK's internal issues. Shah gave this answer when he was asked about the unification of the AIADMK vis-a-vis expelled leaders OPS and TTV.

On CM M K Stalin dismissing the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu as a "tholvi koottani," an alliance that is bound to fail, Nagenthran said: "I am saying, only they (DMK-led bloc) will be defeated in the polls." On actor-politician Vijay's party saying that the poll fight would be between the DMK and TVK next year, the Saffron party leader, explaining the strengths of the BJP and AIADMK exuded confidence that only the NDA bloc would win in Tamil Nadu.

Asked if he, as state unit chief, would take steps to rein in Vijay's party into the NDA he said "they have to decide." Further, alliance has been firmed up only now with AIADMK's entry and bringing in parties such as Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would be considered in the due course.

When the issue of bitterness among the AIADMK cadres was brought to his attention due to some comments allegedly made by Annamalai in the past against late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, he claimed his predecessor's speech was distorted.

"It was not intended to hurt anyone." Dismissing scope for any bitterness, he said the cadres of both the parties had already joined hands and only later the leaders of the BJP and AIADMK have joined forces.

To another question, he asserted that the NDA's goal is to capture power in Tamil Nadu, and "send home packing the anti-people DMK regime," and everything else may be taken up at a later stage.

Nagenthran was a minister during the AIADMK regime from 2001 to 2006 and had held the portfolios of transport, electricity and industries.

His present stint as an MLA (2021 onwards) is his third term and the first as a BJP legislator. In 2001 and 2011, he won as an AIADMK candidate in Assembly polls. He joined the BJP on August 26, 2017 in New Delhi in the presence of Amit Shah.