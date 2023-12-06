Question on 8 former navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar disallowed: Manish Tewari

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday said his question in the Lok Sabha on what the government was doing to ensure the release of eight former naval personnel, who have been sentenced to death in Qatar, has been "disallowed", and termed the action "preposterous".

Speaking outside Parliament, Tewari said it is most unfortunate that the starred question regarding what the government of India was doing to ensure the release of the former naval personnel has been disallowed.

"The question has been disallowed on grounds on national security. This is absolutely preposterous and that is why I have been tabling an adjournment motion and giving a Zero Hour (notice) on a daily basis on the fate of these eight (former) Navy personnel, who have been brutally tortured, held in illegal custody and solitary confinement. The government should tell the House what are they doing to get them released," the Lok Sabha MP from Punjab said.

It is learnt that the question was disallowed on the basis of a rule which states that information will not be sought about matters "which are in their nature secret, such as composition of Cabinet Committees, Cabinet discussions, or advice given to the President in relation to any matter in respect of which there is a constitutional, statutory or conventional obligation not to disclose information".

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday had demanded that the government "exhaust every resource" to bring back the eight former naval personnel who were handed death sentences by a court in Qatar.

The Indian nationals were handed the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence and a higher court in Qatar has admitted the plea. The appeal has been filed by the legal team of the detained Indian nationals. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB