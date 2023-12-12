Question on Maratha reservation submitted without their consent, say three Cong MLCs

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council member Satej Patil and two other Congress legislators on Tuesday claimed that a question about distribution of Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas was submitted in their names without their consent.

Advertisment

Congress MLCs Sanjay Patil, Jayant Asgaonkar and Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap raised the issue in a letter to principal secretary of the legislature.

Question number 22172 about 'not effecting OBCisation of entire Maratha community by issuing Kunbi certificates' was submitted in the council in their names without their approval, they said in the letter.

"The signatures (on the form) too are not ours,” the letter said.

A section of Maratha reservation activists have been demanding that the community be given Kunbi caste certificates as the agrarian Kunbi community is already categorised as an OBC group. PTI ND KRK