Question paper leak: KSU protest march to Kerala general education directorate

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, held a march to the state government's general education directorate here on Thursday in protest against the leak of question papers of the Class 11 Christmas examinations.

The KSU activists faced down water cannons used on them, clashed with police personnel deployed to prevent them from reaching near the directorate and climbed atop the barricades set up to block them.

They shouted slogans against the Left government and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty accusing them of being in cahoots with private tuition centres.

The KSU activists claimed that these question paper leaks were happening regularly as such incidents allegedly occurred last year also.

Several KSU leaders were taken into custody and removed from the area, but the other activists remained there despite use of water cannons against them.

The activists left the area after protesting for over an hour.

On Tuesday, Sivankutty had assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway regarding the recent question paper leakage.

Portions of the exam paper were found on a YouTube channel, and stringent measures are being taken in response, he had said.

The General Education department has formed a six-member committee to investigate the question paper leak.

The committee has been instructed to submit its report within one month.

Additionally, the police will also conduct an investigation.

The decision was taken during a meeting of senior officials from the Education Department, following the leak of portions of an exam question paper on a YouTube channel. PTI HMP HMP ROH