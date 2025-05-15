Questions need to be answered on 'sudden' halt in Indo-Pak military conflict: J&K Cong

Rajouri/Jammu, May 14 (PTI) Stating that while his party does not want to politicise the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday said the “sudden” halt in military action on the intervention of “a third country” last week left many questions unanswered.

Stating that the party leadership and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are concerned about the border situation, J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said his party is preparing a detailed report on the losses suffered by people in the intense Pakistani shelling from May 7 to May 10.

“There was a sudden announcement of ceasefire (on May 10) by a third country, which was subsequently implemented by India and Pakistan, raising many questions in the minds of the 140 crore people of the country.

“They want to know if India accepted this third party intervention,” Karra told reporters in Rajouri after visiting the GMC Hospital to inquire about the health of the shelling victims undergoing treatment at the facility.

He also reiterated Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi’s demand for an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament to discuss the issues.

“Rahul Gandhi is very concerned about the plight of the border residents in J-K. We will visit all the border areas affected by shelling in the next few days and submit a detailed report to the party high command,” Karra said.

He also said that while the Congress does not want to politicise the conflict, “the third party intervention was against our country’s stated foreign policy”.

“Former prime minister Indira Gandhi also faced similar pressure during the 1971 war but did not allow her country to bow before anyone,” Karra said.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, including working president Raman Bhalla, MLA Iftikhar Ahmad and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Karra on Wednesday visited the areas affected by Pakistani shelling under Thannmandi, Rajouri and Nowshera constituencies, as well as the relief camps set up for the displaced residents.

Immediate disbursement of ex-gratia relief and proper rehabilitation of the affected people should be the top priority of the government, Karra said. PTI COR TAS ARI