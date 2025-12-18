Queues thin out at Delhi fuel stations as 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule kicks in

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) With fewer vehicles rolling in and enforcement teams stationed at entrances, petrol pumps across the national capital on Thursday wore a quieter look as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force to curb worsening air pollution.

At several fuel stations, vehicles were seen queued up as pollution certificates were checked, while some motorists without documents were turned away, prompting a few to make phone calls for help.

At a Janpath petrol pump, Mukesh Kumar said the rules were justified but also questioned how people could be expected to stop using vehicles bought with hard-earned money.

Another consumer at the pump supported the move, saying the rule was necessary to control pollution.

A DTC in charge, JD Sharma, deployed at a petrol pump, said checks were being carried out manually as there were no cameras at the location.

"We are checking pollution certificates and noting down vehicle details, which will be shared with the department concerned," he said.

At the Delhi-Noida border, DTC sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar was seen checking vehicles for BS-VI compliance and valid PUC certificates.

He said officials were using devices to verify whether vehicles met BS-VI standards and turning back those that did not.

"The number of such vehicles is low today due to increased awareness," Kumar said, adding that fines worth around Rs 10,000 had been imposed for PUC violations since morning.

Petrol pumps reported a visible dip in footfall.

Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association, told PTI that the situation had remained peaceful so far.

"Traffic police and transport department enforcement teams are present at several fuel stations. Announcements over microphones are minimal, but we are seeing fewer vehicles coming to pumps," he said.

He added, "They may be refuelling in neighbouring states, so we request implementation of the rule across the NCR." Another petrol pump owner said enforcement deployment was heavy but raised concerns about its sustainability.

He also said automatic number plate reader cameras were not effectively matching vehicle details with the Vahan database, making physical checks necessary.

The ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards, along with the enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, came into effect in the capital on Thursday as authorities intensified measures to tackle air pollution.

Fuel pumps have been instructed not to dispense fuel to vehicles without valid pollution certificates, with enforcement supported by police personnel, voice alerts and camera systems. PTI SHB SLB AMJ AMJ