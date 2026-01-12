Quintessential Sherni: Congress leaders hail Priyanka Gandhi on B-day

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Birthday wishes poured in for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she turned 54 on Monday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying her fighting for the people's rights continues to inspire every party worker.

Several Congress leaders hailed the Wayanad MP for taking up people's issues as they wished her on her birthday.

"Warm birthday wishes to AICC General Secretary and MP, @priyankagandhi ji. I wish her good health, happiness and a bright future ahead," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Her compassion and courage, steadfast commitment to the Constitution, and strong voice, both inside and outside the Parliament, fighting for people's rights continue to inspire and energise every Congress worker," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "Wishing the dynamic and charismatic leader, AICC GS & Wayanad MP Smt. @priyankagandhi ji a very happy birthday! Your infectious energy and dedication to people's issues is a motivation for us all, may you go from strength to strength in the years to come!" The party's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, likened her to a lioness.

"To a daughter forged in courage, a sister who stands firm in adversity, a mother with fierce love, a colleague who guides with humility and grace, a leader anchored in unshakeable resolve...To the quintessential 'Sherni' of the Congress party...Happy Birthday @priyankagandhi ji," he said on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lauded Priyanka Gandhi for her fearlessness in speaking for the people.

"May you be blessed with good health and strength as you continue to speak fearlessly in Parliament. May you keep inspiring millions and carry forward the proud legacy of the Congress Party with conviction and courage," the party leader said on X.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, said her courage, compassion, and commitment to democratic values continue to inspire millions.

"Along with our leader Thiru #RahulGandhi ji, you give strength and hope to the idea of India. Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, and strength in the service of the people," Tagore wrote on X.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also greeted Priyanka Gandhi on her birthday.

"She's a fighter. She's feisty. She's fierce. She's fabulous. She's fun. Happy birthday to the one and only @priyankagandhi ji. Wish you laughter, love and light on your birthday and beyond!" she said.

The Congress, from its official X handle, wished the party leader good health.

"Your empathy, simplicity and unwavering dedication to the people make you truly special. May this year bring you joy, good health, and renewed strength as you continue your tireless quest to empower the people of India and build a brighter future for all," it said.

DMK MP K Kanhimozhi extended birthday wishes to Priyanka Gandhi.

"Warm birthday wishes to the dynamic leader of the INC, Thirumigu. @priyankagandhi. Her commitment to stand against fascist forces, especially during these challenging times for democracy and the Constitution, are truly commendable. Wishing her good health, happiness, and continued success in public life," the DMK leader said. PTI ASK VN VN