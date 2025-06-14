Quit if you can't waive off farm loans, hike financial aid to women: Sapkal to Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government must quit if it can't fulfil its promises of farm loan waiver and give Rs 2100 per month to women, an apparent reference to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Saturday.

Despite farmers suffering due to unseasonal rains and lack of remunerative prices for crops, the Mahayuti government was delaying the announcement of a farm loan waiver, Sapkal said at a press conference here.

"When this government can provide thousands of crores to corporates, why doesn't it have money to waive off loans taken by farmers and provide assistance to women. If you cannot give loan waivers and Rs 2100 to our beloved sisters, then vacate your chairs," he added.

He also accused Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of intimidating farmers who raised the issue of loan waiver at an event in Pune.

"Such arrogance will not be tolerated. Ministers must remember they are public servants and not masters. The government's proposal to form a committee to look into the (waiver) issue is a delaying tactic. There was no talk of a committee when poll promises were made. Now, when farmers are in distress, the government is hiding behind procedural excuses," Sapkal claimed.

The Congress leader alleged scams in the Samruddhi Expressway corridor, the Ghodbunder-Bhayander tunnel project, Pune ring road plan and the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway and said the government was protecting vested interests.

"If the state exchequer is truly empty, then the government should seek funds from the Centre. At least show that courage. Do not test the patience of farmers, women and general citizens. Their patience is running out and it will cost the government clearly," Sapkal said. PTI MR BNM