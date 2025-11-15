Patna: A day after the RJD was drubbed in the Bihar assembly polls, party president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday announced that she was "quitting politics" and severed ties with the family.

Acharya, a doctor by qualification, who chose to become a homemaker and settled with her Singapore-based husband, made the announcement in a cryptic post on her X handle.

“I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame," she wrote in her post.

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

It was not clear from Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her. The two were not available for comments either.

Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls from Saran.

It was speculated that she was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Prasad, from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

The RJD's seat tally slipped to 24 from 75 in the Bihar assembly polls.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD.

The massive scale of the victory of the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) can be gauged from the fact that its two main constituents--BJP and JD(U)-- clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.

The alliance secured a "200 paar" win for a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.