Quota case in Supreme Court: Put forward our side strongly, OBC groups tell MP govt

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government must put the side of the Other Backward Classes effectively in the quota case being heard by the Supreme Court, failing which there would be "serious consequences", functionaries of several outfits said on Thursday.

In 2019, the then Congress government had decided to increase OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state, but it could not be implemented after the matter reached court. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court and it is to be heard daily from September 22.

Addressing a joint press conference, OBC Mahasabha, Bhim Army and Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) leaders said they will be forced to protest on a large scale if the state government ignores their demands.

"The 13 per cent reservation held in government jobs should be immediately restored and appointments should be made according to 27 per cent reservation. Caste census should be conducted, data should be made public and reservation should be implemented in proportion to the population," OBC Mahasabha executive member Kamalendra Singh Patel said.

Lakhs of OBC youth of Madhya Pradesh have been suffering the brunt of 13 per cent reservation being on hold for the last six years and this injustice has now become unbearable, he added.

"If the government does not strongly put forward the side of the OBC community in the daily hearings in the Supreme Court, then it will have serious consequences," Patel warned.

Recently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had called an all-party meeting on this matter and said all political parties are unanimous on giving 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in the state. PTI MAS BNM