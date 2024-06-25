Quota in housing demand is result of snub delivered by voters: Shinde-led Sena

Mumbai, June 25 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed that the rival Shiv Sena (UBT)'s demand of 50 per cent quota for Marathi-speakers in new housing projects in the city reflected the poor response the Uddhav Thackeray-led party received from the community in the Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande also said that the demand was a ploy to extort money from builders.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab had made the demand on Monday, alleging that Marathi-speakers were being denied houses in the country's financial capital and their number was declining, hence half the houses in new projects be reserved for them.

"The concern shown by Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Marathi people stems from the poor response the party has got in the Lok Sabha polls," said Kayande, a member of the Maharashtra legislative council.

She also asked what did the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), headed by the undivided Shiv Sena for 25 years, do for the Marathi-speakers.

Notably, Parab, a multiple-time MLC, is contesting the June 26 Legislative Council elections from the Mumbai graduates constituency. PTI PR KRK