Quota issue solution will be found through consensus: BJP leader Bawankule

Nagpur, Jun 23 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said the Mahayuti government in the state is positive towards finding a consensus solution to the reservation-related demands of the Marathas and OBCs.

After meeting a government delegation on Saturday, activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare ended their hunger strike over the demand that the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota should not be diluted.

The duo had launched the indefinite fast on June 13 at a village in Jalna district as a counter to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's demand that Marathas should get reservation in the OBC category.

Bawankule told reporters here on Saturday that the Mahayuti government has taken a stand that the Maratha community should be given reservation without touching the existing OBC quota.

A solution will be found through consensus, the BJP leader said.

The government was also trying to avoid a confrontation between the OBCs and Marathas, he said. PTI CLS KRK GK