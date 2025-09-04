Quota: Maharashtra govt will ensure there is no conflict between communities, says Bawankule

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said the state government will ensure there is no conflict between communities due to quota issues.

His statement came after the state government took some steps on Maratha quota following the stir headed by activist Manoj Jarange.

Jarange ended his 5-day stir at Azad Maidan here on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state.

However, several OBC leaders, including minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, have expressed concern claiming the move will hurt the interests of the segment.

"The state government is fully attentive. Two committees have been set up to look into the concerns of the OBCs and to ensure justice for both Marathas and OBCs. Representatives from all parties have been included, and the government will ensure there is no conflict between the communities," Bawankule said.

"The government has decided that Marathas will be assisted in securing OBC certificates based on old records. In Vidarbha and Marathwada, entries in the Hyderabad Gazette will be scrutinised so that eligible persons get certificates," he informed. PTI ND BNM