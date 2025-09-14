Quota politics: Mahayuti govt weakening Maharashtra's social fabric, says Pawar

Nashik, Sep 14 (PTI) As a row over the Government Resolution (GR) on Hyderabad gazette threatening to turn into a conflict between Maratha and OBC communities, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the Mahayuti government of weakening the social fabric.

Addressing a party meeting in Nashik, Pawar claimed that the government was working to widen the social divide and asked the NCP (SP) cadre to counter it.

The senior leader's comments have come even as several OBC, Adivasi, and Banjara community outfits have been warning of protests demanding that the government withdraw the Maratha quota GR issued in the wake of the agitation by activist Manoj Jarange.

Various caste groups have contended that the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette to allow members of the Maratha community to get OBC Kunbi caste certificates would greatly impact SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes.

Pawar stated that the gazette accords Scheduled Tribes status to the VJNT and Banjara communities, and they are making similar demands for quota.

He pointed out that the cabinet sub-committees for the Maratha quota and OBCs comprised only ministers from both these communities.

"Never in the past has a government committee been constituted based on caste and community," he claimed.

"It looks like the government doesn't want to resolve issues. It is attempting to weaken the social fabric. We must counter it and ensure it doesn't happen, even if one has to pay a political price. There should be no compromise on social harmony and unity," Pawar said.

Interacting with reporters earlier, the veteran politician rejected allegations of a link between him and Jarange or his agitation for the Maratha quota.

"Though anyone can say anything, we do not have even a slight connection with the Maratha reservation agitation by Manoj Jarange. These allegations are not based on truth, and therefore, there is no need to say anything about it," Pawar said.

He said caste and community divides run deep in many parts of the state, and it was a cause of concern.

"Maharashtra is a region that cares for social unity, and it's the specialty of the state. But it seems that this unity is being dealt a blow now. Ensuring that there are no differences or bitterness between the two communities is necessary.

"Therefore, everyone should come together, discuss the issue, and find a way out. The government does not belong to a particular caste or community. Committees of different communities are made. I don't think that there should be only one committee, but it should not be of a particular caste," Pawar said.

Reacting to certain remarks attributed to OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, the NCP (SP) chief said statements that widen a rift in communities are not right.

"We need social unity. We will make efforts to undertake an extensive programme. We cannot do politics of a particular caste," the former Union minister said.

Pawar asked his party to strengthen its farmer cell and formulate programmes and policies to ensure the agriculture sector is not harmed.

Reacting to Pawar's allegation that the social fabric of the state was being weakened, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Everyone knows what Pawar saheb is famous for. When he says 'X', consider it as 'Y', and he is famous for it. He is a big leader, what more can I say about him?" Meanwhile, Pawar claimed that 1,186 farmers had committed suicide in the state in the last eight months, and of these, 700 deaths were reported from Vidarbha and 820 from Marathwada.

Pawar also came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, saying its foreign policy was such that it has no friends left.

"All our neighbours have turned against us," he said, adding that the US was dictating to India.

Pawar will lead a protest march organised by the NCP (SP) on Monday in Nashik city.

The march will be taken out for demands including a complete loan waiver to farmers and a clean 7/12 extract of land, MSPs for agri produce and milk, stringent action against sellers of bogus fertilisers, removal of onion exports ban, compensation for loss due to unseasonal rain, and the cancellation of GST on farming equipment. PTI MR SPK COR ARU NSK