Quota stir: Maratha outfit calls for bandh in Thane city on September 11 to condemn police lathi-charge in Jalna

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) A 'bandh' has been called by a Maratha outfit in Maharashtra's Thane city on September 11 to condemn the recent police lathi-charge against agitators in Jalna.

Local leaders from the opposition parties in the state have declared support to the 'bandh' called by Sakal Maratha Morcha backed by the Sambhaji Brigade.

At a meeting of the opposition parties held here on Saturday, local leaders declared their support for the bandh and appealed to citizens of Thane to participate in it.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) city unit president Suhas Desai, his Shiv Sena (UBT) counterpart Pradeep Shinde, MNS leaders Ravindra More, Avinash Jadhav, Maratha Kranti Morcha's city chief Ramesh Ambre and Congress' city president Vikrant Chavan attended the meeting.

Earlier this month, an agitation seeking a reservation for the Maratha community turned violent at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, leading to several people, including dozens of police personnel, getting injured.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on a hunger strike as part of the quota stir to the hospital.

Maratha outfits have since been staging agitations in different parts of the state over their various demands. PTI COR ARU