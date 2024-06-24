Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Making demands on the basis of mob strength is unconstitutional and dictatorial and will disturb peace in Maharashtra, OBC activist Laxman Hake said on Monday in a swipe at Maratha quota spearhead Manoj Jarange.
Hake, who was on a hunger strike since June 13 to protect the interests of the Other Backward Classes, ended his stir a couple of days ago in Jalna after a state government delegation met him.
Hake and his supporters have been opposing Jarange's demand for issuance of Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community to avail quota benefits and have asserted that the state government must not take any decision that affects OBCs.
Speaking to reporters from a hospital in Jalna, Hake said, "The demands (of Jarange) are dictatorial and will disturb the peace in Maharashtra. Making demands on the basis of mob strength is unconstitutional and dictatorial. There is a judgement that says considering Marathas and Kunbis as one is foolishness." "Elected representatives should read such court judgements. If people making the law are unaware of these facts then it is dangerous," Hake added.
On Jarange's claim that NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal wants to disturb peace, Hake said the quota activist can say anything, adding that such statements were meant to boost the morale of supporters and need not be taken seriously. PTI AW BNM
Quota tussle: OBC activist Hake takes swipe at Jarange with mob rule, dictatorship comment
