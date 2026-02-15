PM Modi’s top quotes from PTI interview

New Delhi (PTI): Following are some quotable quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his interview with PTI on Sunday:

--"Broken and outdated infrastructure has no place in a nation that aspires to create a Viksit Bharat.”

--"First of all, I would respectfully say that none of our budgets has been made with an attitude of creating a run-of-the-mill ‘bahi khata’ documents. Because that is not our approach.”

-- “The ‘now is the time’ sense of purpose that you are alluding to has always been there within us. But today, that sense of urgency has become a national conviction … So, this is not a ‘now or never’ moment born out of compulsion. It is a ‘we are ready’ moment born out of preparation and inspiration. This Budget reflects this yearning to become a developed nation.”

--“MSMEs must move beyond being peripheral suppliers. They must become technologically upgraded, globally integrated and export-oriented enterprises that form the backbone of India’s participation in global value chains.”

--“These FTAs are tools to ensure that our youth are not just suppliers to the domestic market, but active participants in global trade and growth.”

--“A country that imported almost all its mobile phones a decade ago is today the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with exports forming a significant share of production.”

--“Policy can only create the enabling framework. The next phase of transformation requires a decisive response from the private sector.”

--“As productivity rises, the gains must be shared fairly between workers, shareholders and owner-managers. Sustainable growth requires social legitimacy.”

--“You’ve asked whether I am satisfied with the progress made in the Reform Express. I must say that by temperament, I am never fully satisfied. I believe public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more.”

--“I would like to state unequivocally that the welfare of women guides every decision our government takes.”

--“It is my conviction that women will play the most important role in creating Viksit Bharat.”