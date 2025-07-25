Quresh community outfit holds meet to seek action against cow vigilantes

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) The All India Jamiatul Quresh (AIJQ) has held a meeting to demand strict action from the Maharashtra government against alleged harassment of cattle traders and farmers by cow vigilantes, a functionary of the organisation said on Friday.

Cattle traders, farmers and members of the Quresh community are facing harassment while transporting livestock from APMCs, weekly markets etc, claimed AIJQ national vice president Imran Babu Quresh.

"These anti-social elements are obstructing the transportation of cattle. The action of the police in these cases is biased as well. False cases are being registered against innocent cattle traders and farmers under Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act. FIRs are being filed against buyers and sellers of livestock while the seized animals are being handed over to so-called gau rakshaks," he alleged.

The meeting was held to call upon the state government to restrain these groups from carrying out such unlawful acts, he said.

"We have urged the Maharashtra government to set up regional committee or appropriate authority dedicated to safeguarding the interests of cattle traders and farmers and resolving their genuine difficulties," Quresh said. PTI ZA BNM