R-DAY: 75 Maharashtra cops get President's Medals; 31 from Gadchiroli for gallantry against Naxals

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A total of 75 Maharashtra police personnel have been bestowed with medals on the occasion of Republic Day, including 31 from Gadchiroli for gallantry in the fight against Naxalism, an official said on Sunday.

The Union Home Ministry has released a list of 982 personnel from the police and fire as well as home guard and civil defence units across the country who have been selected for gallantry and service medals, a traditional practice ahead of Republic Day. The list also includes 101 President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to the officers and personnel.

The 31 personnel from Gadchiroli police include naik constable Bitaji Veladi and constable Kare Irpa Atram, who laid down their lives in the fight against Left Wing Extremism, the official said.

Constable Mohan Lacchu Usendi (1st Bar to GM), assistant inspector Amol Phadtare, assistant sub inspector Wasudeo Madavi, Madhukar Naitam, police naik Santosh Naitam and Vishwanath Sadmek are among other gallantry medal awardees, he added.

"Additional Commissioner of Police Mahesh Patil, DCP Balkrishna Yadav, ACP Cyrus Boman Irani and Vitthal Kubade have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. DCP Yadav of Mumbai police has been a key person in implementing CCTV surveillance, and Dial 100/112 Projects. He was also responsible for implementing Radio Trunking System, Tactical Communication for the police's Quick Response Team and the Force One commando unit," the official said.

Inspector Generals of Police Rajiv Jain, Sudhir Hiremath, Superintendent of Police Sheela Sail, part of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Superintendent of Police Mohan Dahikar posted in Sindhudurg district, DCP (Cyber) Purushottam Karam, ACP Mahesh Tawade, Neelam Waval, Additional SP Kiran Patil are among the 40 officials awarded for meritorious service.

As per the Union Home Ministry, a bravery medal is awarded to a person on grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry, and conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.