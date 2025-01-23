R-Day: Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay', DRDO's missile 'Pralay' to be showcased for 1st time

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Some of the cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash will be part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path with Army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's surface-to-surface tactical missile 'Pralay' set to be showcased in the ceremonial parade for the first time, officials said on Thursday.

India will display its military prowess and vibrant culture heritage on the majestic boulevard here on January 26, and the flypast will feature 40 IAF aircraft and three Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander while Parade Second-in-Command would be Chief of Staff (COS), Delhi Area, Maj Gen Sumit Mehta.

Interacting with mediapersons here soon after the completion of the full dress rehearsal of the parade, Maj Gen Mehta said the solemn event will showcase India's military prowess with a number of cutting-edge platforms, a range of vibrant tableaux as well as the country's rich heritage.

T-90 'Bhishma' tanks, BrahMos and Pinaka missile systems, Akash weapon system, Sarath (Infantry Carrying Vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system 'Agnibaan', and 'Bajrang' (Light Specialist Vehicle) will take part in the parade.

Asked what factors were kept in mind while lending names to such platforms such as 'Agnibaan' and 'Bajrang', the COS, Delhi Area said, "Specialised vehicles made under 'Atmanirbhat Bharat' vision earlier reflected their capabilities, such as all-terrain vehicles, specialised mobility vehicle. We have given them names, they were not christened earlier. When they were being named, our cultural heritage was also acknowledged through the names." Asked which platforms are taking part in the Republic Day celebrations for the first time, Maj Gen Mehta said, Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's 'Pralay' weapon system will be seen in the parade for tehe first time.

The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column, eight mechanised columns, and six marching contingents, officials said.

The mounted column will be represented by the 61 Cavalry.

The marching columns will consist of contingents from Brigade of the Guards contingent, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles Regiment, J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment and a contingent of the Corps of Engineers.

While 75 years of enactment of the Constitution is the focus of Republic Day celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

Sixteen tableaux from various states and Union Territories and 15 from central government ministries, departments and organisations will pe part of the ceremonial parade.

Besides, the DRDO will have a tableau, with the theme 'Raksha Kavach -- Multi-layer protection against Multi-domain Threats', the defence ministry said on Thursday.

This tableau will feature Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile; Airborne Early Warning & Control System; Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy; Satellite-Based Surveillance System; Medium Power Radar -- Arudhra; Advanced Light Weight Torpedo; Electronic Warfare System -- Dharashakti; Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System, among other systems, it said.

DRDO's major landmarks of 2024 -- Long Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile; Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket 'Abhed'; 'Divyastra' -- Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle; 'Zorawar' Light Tank, among others will also be showcased in its tableau through posters, the ministry said.

Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The parade will begin at 10:30 am with the National Salute and will continue for 90 minutes, reflecting the journey of India's heritage and growth, the COS, Delhi Area told reporters.

C-130J Super Hercules, C-295, C-17 Globemaster, P-8I, MiG-29, Su-30, among other aircraft will also take part in the celebrations, he said.

The ceremonial parade at will be heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' on musical instruments representing different parts of the country, he defence ministry earlier said.

Two Param Vir Chakra awardees -- both Kargil war heroes -- and one Ashok Chakra awardee will be part of the parade, he said.

A marching and band contingents from Assam Rifles, CRPF, RPF, Delhi Police and a BSF camel contingent along with a band contingent will be taking part in the celebrations.

Besides, a contingent of girl cadets, a contingent of boy cadets of the National Cadet Corps, and a combined band of the NCC, an NSS marching contingent and pipes and drums bands of the Indian Army will also be taking part in it, official said.

A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia will take part in the 76th Republic Day Parade where Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest.

Some of the members of the marching contingent and band contingent from Indonesia, along with commanders of some of the Indian military contingents also were present during the press interaction held near India Gate.

In a first, a tri-services tableau will also roll down the Kartavya Path on January 26.

Maj Gen Mehta also said bands drawn from the Army, Navy and the Air Force and CAPFs, will play 29 tunes, on the occasion of the Beating Retreat Ceremoy at Vijay Chowk on January 29. PTI KND NB NB