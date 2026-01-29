R-Day celebrations culminate with beating retreat ceremony in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) The customary Beating The Retreat ceremony on Thursday marked the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations at the Maulana Azad Stadium here.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The atmosphere was filled with national pride as the brass and pipe drum bands of the armed forces and J&K Police performed a series of enchanting patriotic compositions.

The audience was enthralled by soulful musical renditions of “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon” and other classic melodies, an official spokesman said.

In recognition of their outstanding display and artistry, the L-G felicitated the contingents of the police and security forces; parade commander, ex-servicemen; pipe and brass bands, marching contingents (Boys & Girls), daredevils, commentators, cultural performers and best yableaux.

The ceremony also featured the felicitations of winners of the Vande Mataram singing competition and UT-level online essay writing competition organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the spokesman said.

He said the beating retreat ceremony was concluded with the ever-popular 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' with simultaneous display of spectacular fireworks and sound and light display, followed by the National Anthem.