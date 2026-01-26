R-Day celebrations: Gujarat Guv Acharya Devvrat unfurls tricolour in Vav-Tharad

Tharad (Gujarat), Jan 26 (PTI) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the tricolour at the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day in the newly created Vav-Tharad district on Monday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Chief Secretary MK Das and in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) KLN Rao were present at the function held in Malupur.

Contingents from the Gujarat police, Chetak commandos, marine commandos, state reserve police, women police platoons, women forest staff, dog squad, mounted police and policemen from Madhya Pradesh took part in a parade.

Dignitaries also enjoyed cultural performances and daredevil stunts by police personnel.

Earlier in the day, CM Patel, in a post on X, greeted people on Republic Day.

"Heartiest greetings to all citizens on the 77th Republic Day. On this sacred occasion, my tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for our country's independence and to the architects of the Constitution, which forms the foundation of Indian democracy," he wrote.

Patel further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is advancing with rapid strides towards the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.

"Let us all, bound together by the thread of unity and harmony, imbibe constitutional values with the spirit of 'nation first' and become partners in the noble endeavour to place India at the pinnacle of the world," he said.

Ministers, MLAs and other leaders unfurled the national flag at different district headquarters.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi addressed people at a function on Police Parade Ground in the Makarba area of Ahmedabad. PTI PJT PD ARU