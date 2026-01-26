Jishnu Dev Varma Republic Day

Hyderabad (PTI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds here.

Later, he inspected the march past of various contingents.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and some of the cabinet ministers were present.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently in the USA undergoing a leadership programme at Harvard University.