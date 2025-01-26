R-Day: CPWD's flower tableau showcases 75 years of Constitution of India

New Delhi: The Central Public Works Department's flower tableau in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Sunday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution.

The Ashoka Chakra, depicting the "wheel of time", stood at the front of the tableau while the Constitution of India at the back of the Chakra.

The Ashoka Chakra shows that there is life in movement and death in stagnation, according to the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The entire tableau was crafted in flowers in their natural, vibrant colour.

The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The CPWD tableau was among the 31 tableaux on display during the ceremonial parade that marked the 76th Republic Day on January 26.

India showcased its military prowess and rich cultural heritage and displayed a symbolic confluence of 'Virasat' (heritage) and 'Vikas' (progress) on Kartavya Path.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest on this occasion. A marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia are participating in the parade.