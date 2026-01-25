R-Day: CRPF officer gets Shaurya Chakra for thwarting attack on Manipur camp

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, India’s largest paramilitary unit, the Central Reserve Police Force, has been awarded 13 medals for gallantry, including a Shaurya Chakra for an officer who led his team against an insurgent attack in Manipur.

It is the only Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the command of the Union Home Ministry to have been decorated for bravery this time.

Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson of the 20th battalion of the force was decorated with the military 'Shaurya Chakra' for thwarting an armed attack by a group of insurgents on a CRPF post located in the Borobekra area of Jiribam district in Manipur on November 11, 2024, according to an official release.

Ten insurgents were killed in the action.

"Wilson's resolute actions ensured the safety of platoon post personnel, prevented major loss of civilian life, and crushed a major insurgent attempt to destabilise the region," it said.

A team led by Second-in-Command rank officer Narender Yadav and comprising Deputy Commandant Thakur Diwakar Singh, Assistant Commandant Vinay Kumar and Constable Bua Ditta were decorated with the police medal gallantry for killing two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists on April 10, 2022, in the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The personnel belonged to the Kashmir valley-based quick action team of the force.

It is the third gallantry medal for Yadav and Vinay Kumar.

"The CRPF is proud of its gallant personnel and their families for their unwavering resolve, sacrifice, and selfless dedication to the nation and reaffirms its commitment to serve the country with honour, courage, and dedication," a force spokesperson said.

With about 3.25 lakh personnel, the CRPF is the country's leading internal security force with its three main combat theatres being anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist tasks in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency operations in the northeast. PTI NES OZ OZ