R-Day: DRDO tableau led by scientist Sunita Jena showcases women empowerment

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday depicted women empowerment and was led by renowned scientist Sunita Jena.

Women's involvement in the areas of research and development was showcased in the tableau themed on "Women Power in protecting the nation by providing the defence technologies in all five dimensions." The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in the pursuit of self-reliance to defence, has developed many high tech systems. The tableau was led by Sunita Jena, an outstanding scientist and specialist in guided missiles.

She was involved in the development of the Indigenous Liquid Ramjet Technology.

Scientists P Laxmi Madhavi, J Sujana Choudhary and A Bhuvaneswari were also part of DRDO's tableau.

Models of systems developed by the DRDO were displayed on the tableau including the key MPATGM, AGNI-5 and ASAT missiles.

President Droupadi Murmu led India in celebrating the 75th Republic Day with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values, were graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. PTI SLB IJT IJT