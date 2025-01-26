R-Day: Haryana will set an example for development, progress, says CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday expressed confidence that Haryana will set an example for development, progress, and excellence in the future, asserting that the state has made fast progress during the past decade.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag during a function organised to mark the celebrations of 76th Republic Day in Rewari, Saini, while highlighting the development works carried out by the state government in the last 10 years, said that the past decade has been marked by inclusive growth, harmony, and coexistence.

These changes have significantly improved the lives of individuals, he said.

He expressed confidence that Haryana will set an example for development, progress and excellence in the future.

Earlier, the chief minister paid floral tributes at the 'Veer Shaheedi Smarak' and also inspected and took the salute at the march past by the Haryana Police, Women Police, Home Guards, Scouts, and other contingents.

Saini said that this is his first time unfurling the flag on Republic Day as a chief minister, and it is his great honour that this first occasion is in the historic land of Ahirwal, Rewari.

He urged the people of Haryana to follow cultural traditions and high moral values to make the country and state cleaner, healthier, stronger, and more developed.

Saini said that this Republic Day reminds us that our nation encompasses multiple religions, castes, languages, attire, food, and cultures.

It is an example of unity in diversity, he said.

The CM also said the world is currently witnessing a celebration of this diversity at the ongoing 'MahaKumbh' in Prayagraj.

To spread the message of unity to every citizen, 'Our Constitution, Our Pride' campaign is being run across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, according to an official statement.

This campaign honours the contributions of the framers of the Constitution and raises awareness about the values of the Constitution, he said.

The chief minister said that the people of Haryana played a leading role in the freedom movement.

The revolution of 1857 started from Ambala Cantonment. To inspire the new generation, the construction of a 'Swatantrata Sangram Smarak' (War Memorial) at a cost of Rs 538 crore in Ambala Cantt is in its final phase, he said.

The BJP government in the state has increased the pension for freedom fighters and their widows to Rs 40,000 per month, he said.

He further said that apart from all these welfare steps, the government has decided to give 10 per cent reservation to Agniveers in direct recruitments.

He said that "the government is also providing pensions to the Loktantra Senani who endured imprisonment during the Emergency in order to protect democracy".

Recently, this pension has been increased to Rs 20,000, he said.

Emphasising good governance as the foundation of public service, Saini said that the government has eliminated casteism, regionalism, and nepotism, and in the last 10 years, has created a transparent and sensitive administration.

With a strong stance against corruption, a new model of e-governance has been introduced to deliver the benefits of all government schemes and services directly to the people at their doorsteps, he said.

Government schemes and services have been linked to the Parivar Pehchan Patra, he said.

He said the state government has ensured equal development across the state, following the principle of 'Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek', and today Haryana stands among the leading states in the country in terms of development.

Through our double-engine government, Haryana's development will now progress three times faster, he said.

The CM said that the government's policies are centered around the interests of farmers and Haryana is buying all crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Saini further said that over 1.71 lakh government jobs have been provided to youth during the past ten years and in the third term of the present dispensation, the target is to provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth.

Praising Haryana's sportspersons, he said that they have brought immense pride to the state and the nation at various national and international events.

He said several schemes for women empowerment have been launched.

Under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, it has been decided to make all female sarpanches the brand ambassadors of their respective villages, he said.

The women belonging to poor and unprivileged sections are being provided gas cylinders at just Rs 500 per month. This benefit is reaching over 13 lakh families in the state. The target is to make 5 lakh women 'Lakhpati Didis'. So far, nearly 2 lakh women have been made 'Lakhpati Didis', he said.

Saini touched upon several initiatives taken by the BJP government including in the field of health, education, agriculture, industry and other sectors and various steps taken for welfare of poor and common sections of society. PTI SUN NB NB