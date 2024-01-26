R-Day: Manipur tableau showcases women-run 'Mother's Market'

New Delhi: Manipur's tableau in the 75th Republic Day parade here on Friday showcased its Ima Keithel, also known as the "Mother's Market".

The 500-year-old Ima Keithel, the only market in the world run entirely by women, serves as a classic example of "Nari Shakti".

Based on the theme "Thambal Gi langla – Lotus Threads", the tableau depicted women extracting delicate fibre from lotus stems and making yarn using traditional spinning wheels.

In the centre, the float depicts a woman weaving clothes using "Eyong" – a traditional Manipuri loom. There was a replica of the Ima Keithel building at the rear end of the float.

"Ima Keithel fosters the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. They have gifted the world with many internationally acclaimed products like Leirum, Moirang Phi, and Mayek-Naibi," an information brochure released by the government on the eve of Republic Day said.

It introduced entrepreneur Kumari Bijiyasanti Tongbram of Thanga village, nestled in the heart of Loktak Lake, who recently became India's first lotus silk producer.

"She not only employs many local women but also exports lotus silk to foreign countries, establishing India as the world's fourth nation to export lotus silk. Her remarkable achievements earned her the prestigious 'Changemaker of the Northeast 2020' award," the brochure said.

"The thriving Ima Keithel and Bijiyasanti's inspiring journey; transforming local lotus stalks into lotus threads for export while empowering local women embodies the spirit of 'Vocal for Local, Local for Global'," it added.

The government said Manipur offers a replicable model for women's empowerment, paving the way for development into "Viksit Bharat".