R-Day parade: Construction workers, PM SVANidhi beneficiaries invited as special guests

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Construction workers and beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade, underscoring the Centre's emphasis on inclusive and people-centric development, according to a statement.

On the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu interacted with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and construction workers linked to projects such as Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan, who will witness the parade at Kartavya Path.

He described construction workers as the "architects of the nation's destiny" and reiterated the government's commitment to their welfare, dignity and recognition.

A total of 200 special guests, including PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and construction workers from multiple states, have been invited to the Republic Day celebrations, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in the statement.

Addressing the gathering, Sahu said Republic Day has evolved from a ceremonial occasion into a celebration of 'Jan Bhagidari', where citizens from all walks of life are placed at the centre of national pride.

When these special guests witness the parade, he said, the world will see that the foundation of a "New India" rests on the strength of its workers, street vendors and ordinary citizens.

Highlighting the transformative impact of PM SVANidhi, the minister said that the scheme is not merely a credit programme, but a mission for dignity, self-reliance and empowerment of street vendors.

He said more than one crore loans have been disbursed under the scheme.

Sahu added that the increasing adoption of QR-based transactions and digital payments by vendors reflects their integration into the formal financial ecosystem.

The extension of PM SVANidhi till March 2030, he said, demonstrates the government's long-term commitment to empowering street vendors.

He also referred to the recent launch of credit cards with limits of up to Rs 30,000 for PM SVANidhi beneficiaries to further improve access to institutional credit.

Paying tribute to construction workers, Sahu said projects such as the Central Vista, Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan are not just concrete structures but symbols of a new work culture rooted in service, efficiency and national purpose, the statement said.

The minister concluded by reaffirming the prime minister's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' and called for collective efforts to build a strong and inclusive India by 2047.