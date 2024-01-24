R-Day parade dress rehearsals held across Kashmir

Srinagar: Full dress rehearsals of the Republic Day parade were held across Kashmir, including at Bakshi Stadium -- where the main function will be held -- on Wednesday, officials said.

Full dress rehearsals were held at the district headquarters across the Valley, they said.

The rehearsal for the main function at Bakshi Stadium was presided over by Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) VK Bidhuri. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) VK Birdi was also present, they added.

The deputy commissioners presided over the full dress rehearsals at their respective district headquarters, the officials said.

Stringent security arrangements were put in place for the rehearsal, with Bakshi Stadium enveloped by a multi-tier security apparatus, they added.

Divisional Commissioner Bidhuri appealed to the public to participate in the celebrations and said, "People have worked very hard for this function and we request everyone to join." Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the rehearsal, Valley police chief Birdi said security arrangements are in place in Srinagar and other districts.

"The police are coordinating with other forces also. The security grid is vigilant and active," he said.

While the security arrangement is stringent, directions have been passed to the security forces so that the general public does not face any inconvenience in joining the celebrations, he said.

Asked if there would be any restrictions, including on mobile Internet, the Valley's police chief said, "I don't think there would be such kind of situation." "Since it is January 26, everyone is invited and they can come freely to take part in the celebrations," he added.

To a question on any specific input about anti-national elements trying to disrupt the celebrations, Birdi said the security agencies always scan such situations.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to pin down such situations," he said.