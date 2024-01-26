Election Commission tableau showcases India as 'Mother of Democracy'

New Delhi: The Election Commission's Republic Day parade tableau on Friday rolled down the Kartavya Path showcasing "India--Mother of Democracy".

The Lok Sabha election is considered the world's biggest peacetime logistics exercise of movement of people and material.

The tableau depicts the conduct of free, fair, inclusive, accessible and participative elections in the country.

The front of the tableau shows an inked finger pressing a button to cast a vote on an electronic voting machine (EVM).

It also depicts the magnitude of the parliamentary elections, which is due shortly and in which nearly 96 crore people will be eligible to cast their vote in 12 lakh polling stations. Nearly 1.5 crore personnel will be deployed for conducting polling.

People from different sections of society have been depicted standing in a queue, showcasing the cultural diversity of the country.

In the rear portion of the tableau, the Election Commission's effort towards "No voter to be left behind" has been showcased. Polling parties overcome extreme physical challenges to reach the most interior areas to set up polling stations.