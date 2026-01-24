R-Day parade: MHA tableau to showcase transition to 'faster, tech-driven justice system'

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Union home ministry will showcase the country's "boldest criminal law overhaul" in a century, adopting a faster, tech-driven and citizen-centric justice system, in its tableau on 77th Republic Day parade, according to an official statement issued Saturday.

The tableau will be themed on the three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2024, replacing British-era Indian Penal Code, The Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The tableau, depicting the new Parliament building with the three new legislations in form of books on top, will highlight the nationwide operationalisation of the new laws and country's transition to a modern, technology-driven, time-bound, and citizen-centric justice system, the statement said.

"The multilingual representation of the new law books underscores the government's commitment to accessibility, inclusiveness, and transparency, ensuring that the reformed legal framework is understandable and accessible to citizens across the country," the statement read.

The exhibit aims to convey the overhaul of the justice system -- redesigned to be modern, humane and intelligible to citizens -- an essential plank in India's bid to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by adopting the philosophy of "from punishment to justice", it added.

Various provisions of the new laws, like collection of evidence, e-Sakshya for digital evidence collection, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) for biometric identification, e-Summon enabling digitally-signed summons to be issued electronically by courts, and technology-enabled court processes such as virtual hearings, will also be displayed on the tableau.

"The mobile forensic units depicted in the tableau symbolise improved forensic reach and rapid response at crime scenes," the statement said.

Swift response mechanisms, depicted through integrated control-room systems, enhanced surveillance infrastructure such as CCTV cameras, and the increasing role of trained women police personnel in field operations and response units will also be prominently displayed in the tableau, it said.

"The inclusion of community service as a reformative form of punishment under the new laws reflects a progressive and humane approach to justice," the statement added. PTI ABS ARB ARB