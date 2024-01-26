R-Day parade: PM's vision to strengthen port-led development showcased on tableau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to strengthen port-led development through the Sagarmala programme and "Nari Shakti" in the maritime sector were showcased in the Republic Day tableau of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The flagship programme of the ministry has helped reduce turn-around time, thereby increasing the cargo handling efficiency at ports.

The front portion of the tableau portrayed the commitment of the ministry to provide opportunities to women.

There has been an 1,100 per cent increase in the number of women seafarers over the last nine years, according to an official statement.

This symbolises "Nari Shakti" driving the blue economy, which is the core of the "Sagar-Samman" initiative of the ministry.

The centre part of the tableau showcased achievements of port efficiency and capacity augmentation through port modernisation initiatives under the Sagarmala programme.

This has led to doubling of capacity at major ports from 800 MTPA to 1,617 MTPA, the statement said.

Indian ports have achieved a turn-around time on par with global standards by adopting new technology and modernisation.

It said against a turn-around time of four to five days a few years ago, it stands at 0.9 days today.

The rear portion of the tableau highlighted the initiatives of the ministry towards development of lighthouses and cruise tourism. This is in line with the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Under the "Amrit Kaal Vision 2047", the port-led industrialisation initiative aimed at developing industrial clusters in and around ports is expected to drive the economy, bringing about a reduction in overall logistic cost.