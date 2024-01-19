R-Day parade: Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur to lead IAF's contingent

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, a fighter controller, will lead the Indian Air Force's marching contingent at the Republic Day parade on January 26 at the Kartavya Path.

Fifteen women pilots of the IAF will also operate various platforms during the aerial fly past that will feature Tejas and SU 30 MKI combat jets as well as recently-inducted C-295 transport aircraft, officials said on Friday.

Squadron Leader Thakur will be flanked by three women supernumerary officers -- Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil.

"I am really overwhelmed. It is going to be a proud moment for all of us," says Thakur, who hails from Shimla.

"I was commissioned June 20, 2015. Since then the IAF has given me all the opportunities. So it has been very fulfilling and satisfying, but at the same time very very challenging," adds the fighter controller.

The key role of fighter controllers is to coordinate with fighter pilots on various aspects of air operations.

In addition to the IAF marching contingent, a tri-services contingent of Agniveer Vayu (Women) would be participating in the parade.

A total of 48 Agniveer Vayu women would be part of this contingent, the officials said.

The contingent will have 48 women personnel each from the Navy and the Indian Army as well.

Out of the 15 women pilots who will operate various platforms during the fly-past, six will be from the fighter streams, the officials said.

Flight Lieutenant Ananya Sharma and Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, both Su-30 pilots, would be present on the tableau.

Flight Lieutenant Sharma's father was a MiG-21 fighter pilot in the IAF.

"It is a dream coming true for me. It is going to be a special moment for me," she says.

The C-295 transport aircraft will be flown by two women aircrew in the cockpit.

The C-295 is a transport aircraft that has recently been inducted into the IAF and will be manufactured in India.

The theme of the IAF tableau would be "Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar".

This translates to "Indian Air Force: Potent, Powerful and Self-Reliant".

A total of 51 aircraft of the IAF including 29 fighter jets and 13 helicopters will be part of the Republic Day flypast, the officials said.

Four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy will also fly in two separate formations with the IAF aircraft. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.

For the first time, indigenously-built Tejas aircraft will fly in a formation of four aircraft.

There was a previous occasion of one Tejas jet being part of the Republic Day parade.

But for the first time the aircraft will fly in a formation, said an official. PTI MPB ZMN