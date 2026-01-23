R-Day Parade to see many firsts: Suryastra system, Bhairav Battalion, Bactrian camels

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, newly raised Bhairav light commando battalion, and Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels will be part of the Republic Day Parade for the first time, officials said on Friday.

Marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, and key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence as its members wear ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.

The parade will also see the debut of the Shaktiban Regiment, which has been set up in the artillery.

The newly raised regiment will be equipped with a drone, counter-drone and loiter munition.

Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, told reporters here that about 6,000 defence personnel will be part of the parade.

The 77th Republic Day Parade on January 26 will also see many other firsts this time.

A mixed scouts contingent seen in their heavy thermal gear will also be part of the parade for the first time, they said.

Bhairav light commando battalion had also made its Army Day Parade debut on January 15 in Jaipur. The battalion was raised around October last year.

The defence assets that will be showcased during the parade will include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Shaktiban and a static display of some drones.

Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the parade that will last around 90 minutes, the defence ministry said.

An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels and dogs will also be part of the parade, it said.

Bhairav Battalion has been introduced to "bridge the gap" between the infantry and special forces.

India will showcase its military might and cultural heritage in the ceremonial event that will last about 90 minutes.

Akash weapon system and MRSAM system are being fielded in this year's parade. Universal Rocket Launcher System URLS 'Suryastra', which can carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km, is being showcased for the first time in the parade, Major General Dhillon said.

An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, raptors (kites) and Army dogs will also take part in this year's parade.

Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, said the contingent will include two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors and a few Army dogs.

"These animals are soldiers of the Indian Army only. In fact, they are the silent warriors, making them operationally ready, and understanding the requirements of operations from these animals are two very important aspects. They are true force multipliers of the Indian Army," she told PTI.

Raghav, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and whose father served in the Indian Air Force, said she is "among the first batch of women officers at the RVC".

Officials said that in a new format introduced this year, key Army assets including indigenous platforms, accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

This means they will move down the ceremonial boulevard in a formation as they would in any battle scenario, starting with reconnaissance, followed by other military units such as logistics and personnel accompanying these platforms, who will be seen wearing battle gear, they said, adding that this new format seeks to make parade-watching more engaging for spectators.

The aerial component will also be shown in a "battle array formation".

The flypast at the ceremonial event, to be held in two parts, will showcase a total of 29 aircraft including Rafale, Su-30, P8I, MiG-29, Apache, LCH (Light Combat Helicopter), ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter), Mi-17 helicopters in different formations and transport aircraft C-130 and C-295.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, will be the chief guests at the parade.

A small EU contingent, comprising an officer of the colonel rank will lead the delegation, Major General Dhillon said, adding that following him in their contingent will be four flag-bearers, riding three different vehicles.

The Republic Day Parade will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to bravehearts at the National War Memorial here.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, will be the Parade Commander.

His son, Capt Ahaan Kumar, 26, a third-generation officer, will lead the contingent of the iconic 61 Cavalry, an honour he had in the 2025 parade as well, when he had literally followed in the footsteps of his father who was the Parade Commander.

He will return to Kartvaya Path, along with his charger 'Ranveer', a Hanoverian breed, as the contingent commander.

"Last year, we wore our ceremonial uniform and carried a sword. This time, we are seen in our battle gear, so it feels like a new experience in this parade too," he told PTI.

The dominant theme of this year's parade is 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. PTI KND KSS KSS