R-Day preparations: Security agencies conduct drill to combat CBRNE attacks

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Counter-terrorist force NSG has conducted a multi-agency drill in Delhi to combat chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) attacks through 'dirty bombs' as part of the Republic Day security preparedness, a senior officer said on Friday.

Apart from the National Security Guard (NSG), specialised teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Department of Atomic Energy, State Disaster Management Authority and other emergency services were involved in the drills that were planned by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), he said.

The agencies used robotic equipment, decontamination tools and gadgets while personnel undertaking the drills wore HAZMAT (hazardous material) protection suits during the three-hour exercise held recently.

"This was part of preparing a proactive response in an integrated manner by the joint forces and agencies in response to a dirty bomb and radiological attack or outbreak. This is also known as a CBRNE attack," the officer said.

The NSG and the NDRF are two important stakeholders in this domain, another officer said.

The NSG also shared pictures of the drill on its official handle on X.

Huge security paraphernalia with armed personnel drawn from various forces are preparing to throw a tight security ring around the Kartavya Path in central Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The Republic Day parade ambles down the citadel of power at Raisina Hills to the Red Fort via the India Gate showing India's military prowess and cultural richness. PTI NES DIV DIV